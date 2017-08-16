SWRI’s Hurricane Mission an Award Winner

By Bill O’Neil

Southwest Research Institute’s effort to study hurricanes more closely continues to turn heads.

We first told you about the CYGNSS micro-satellite mission about a week ago. Researchers are using those spacecraft in an effort to try to understand why storms might suddenly strengthen.

Now, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics has recognized CYGNSS as its “mission of the year.”

Researchers say the data collected by the satellites will be turned over to NOAA after the current hurricane season concludes. Forecasters will then use that data to see how much their projections for storms may have improved if it were part of their forecasting models.