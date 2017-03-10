SXSW Kicks Off

It started as a showcase for Austin’s live music scene 30 years ago and over time, the South By Southwest Festival has become so much more.

Hugh Forrest says as the city of Austin evolves, so will the festival.

South by Southwest has become an event to hear from world leaders, entertainers and people on the cutting edge of technology.

Forrest tells us Austin has experienced a boom in it’s med-tech industry so the festival will feature more discussions on that in coming years.

With so many things going on organizers wanted to make sure attendees had more opportunities to get to more events. Forrest says they’ve made some changes to the badge system which makes it easier to be at more events.

If you want to see more about what’s in store for this years festival, log onto https://www.sxsw.com/