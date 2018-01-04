Symphony Musicians Losing Jobs

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Come Monday, San Antonio Symphony musicians will be out of a job. The San Antonio Symphony Society board voted Wednesday to cancel the season following the Tricentennial concerts scheduled this weekend.

Violinist Craig Sorgi, who represents the musicians, called the decision “unacceptable” and disgusting.

“We will be unemployed as of Monday morning. Two thirds of our season will be wiped away with the wave of a hand,” said Sorgi.

He told KTSA News the cancellation creates an incredible economic hardship for them.

“This weekend’s concerts could very well be the last that this city ever hears from its world class orchestra,” said Sorgi.

He predicts many of the musicians will leave town as they seek employment with other orchestras across the country.

Longtime supporters of the orchestra, HEB, the Tobin Endowment and the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation formed a nonprofit group last summer called Symphonic Music for San Antonio to help keep the symphony going.

“They had been promising all along that the rest of the season was funded and not to worry. They were working on incredible fundraising plans,” said Sorgi.

But last month, the group backed out.

“They made incredible promises, none of which they delivered on,” he said.

Sorgi says the symphony has an economic impact on the city.

“When a corporation is looking to move to a new city, one of the first things it asks is whether the city has a thriving arts scene?”