“Take A Knee” Has Jumped The Shark and Other Thoughts

BY JACK RICCARDI

First of all, 13-12 in 10. America’s ‘Stromance continues.

Meanwhile, it’s hard to say when the “take-a-knee” trend peaked, but it’s not hard to say when it was over.

Before Sunday’s game with the Seahawks, most of the Houston Texans anthem-kneeled because team owner Bob McNair recently said “we can’t have the inmates running the prison”.

Which is true. And a common figure of speech. And for which he has apologized, because this is 2017 and we’re all so damn sorry for damn near everything that has ever happened or not happened.

So, let’s diagram this: “take a knee” has gone from being about “hands-up don’t-shoot” (an enduring media myth), to being about President Trump, to being about the boss we don’t like.

Q. What in the wide world of sports does our national anthem, or even our nation, have to do with McNair’s millionaires being in a snit?

Answer: Nothing. The National Anthem is now just a scratching post for anything and everything.

It’s over.

Kneel. Crouch. Pirouette. Stand on your head. Guess what? You’re saying a lot, and accomplishing nothing.

It’s now to the point where if the sports media didn’t explain what was being protested, many would never know. It all looks the same.

If your protest needs footnotes, it’s not working.

What a day for Houston sports: 5+ hours of epic World Series baseball, nearly 1000 combined yards in football, and the inmates still think they run the prison.