Take Two: South San Antonio ISD to vote again on tax hike

The South San Antonio Independent School District voted Wednesday night to increase its property tax rate by 13 cents to cover an anticipated $6.3 million budget gap next year by a 4-to-2 vote.

It then voted unanimously to put it to a public vote.

But, it has to do it all over again, because it failed to follow state requirements.

The district says state law requires at least a 60% majority to approve such a change — which it says means the district needs at least five of the six board members must vote yes.

Because it says it failed to meet that threshold, the vote to raise the tax and the vote to put the issue on the ballot were both null and void.

“We sincerely apologize to the community for this oversight,” says Superintendent Dr. Abelardo Saavedra who also said, “we will do right by our community as the need remains and bring this back for a vote.”

A new meeting will need to be scheduled to bring the matter back before the board and community.

The district is facing a budget shortfall because of declining student enrollment — which means declining state funds.