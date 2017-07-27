“Target” in Shocking Drive-By Shooting Arrested

By Don Morgan

The man believed to be the target of a drive by shooting that resulted in the death of a 4 year old boy…is behind bars.

36 year old Charles Lee Bethany was arrested Wednesday night when Police found him with several grams of cocaine. They say his intention was to distribute to drugs.

A complaint filed Thursday morning claims 56 ounces of cocaine powder and 56 ounces of crack were found in Bethany’s J Street home.

Bethany wasn’t there when Police arrived found out about the search and was trying to keep a low profile but Police eventually located him and brought him in.

During the investigation Police learned that Bethany may have been the intended target of a July 19th drive by on Hub Street. The investigation into that shooting continues.