Taylor Delivers “State of the City” Address

A City with heart.

That was San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor’s theme for her “United State of the City” address delivered Downtown Wednesday Afternoon.

“Thank you so much… I love you San Antonio” the Mayor said in conclusion–after touching on a number of different topics over the course of about thirty minutes.

“San Antonio is one of the few U.S. cities that is actually adding jobs–net new jobs–every year the Mayor said, pointing to what has been a every strong local economy in recent years.

That’s something Taylor said a lot of people are responsible for–including many immigrants who have arrived in the Alamo City.

“We must come together with one voice to affirm the positive historical impact of immigrants from all over the globe to San Antonio” Taylor said, quickly adding something of a call for a defense of NAFTA–which has been under fire from the Trump Administration.

“My challenge to all of us is that we work with our officials at the State and Federal level to insure that we don’t undo the progress and relationships created over hundreds of years” the Mayor told the audience gathered inside the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

She also took a big picture view of the future for South-Central Texas… pointing toward the connections she’s made with Mayors from other I-35 Corridor cities–including Austin’s Steve Adler.

“San Antonio and Austin are working together… communicating… talking about our transportation challenges and working to leverage each other’s economic strengths along that I-35 Corridor” Taylor said.

The Mayor also hailed the recent annexation agreement reached by the San Antonio and the City of Converse covering portions of unincorporated Northeast Bexar County, as well as the work put in by the committee she commissioned to explore ways of improving community and police relations.

She also sounded an upbeat tone on the possibility of reaching an agreement with the San Antonio Firefighters Union–despite months of contentiousness, which have resulted in a total of zero meetings between the two sides.

That optimism was voiced in hat seemed to be a pitch aimed below the Union’s leadership.

“I know that their members care about the City and its safety and its fiscal health as much as we all do, so there’s no reason we can’t find common ground” Taylor said.