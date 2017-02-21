Taylor: S.A. Pulling Together After the Storm

Some reassurance from the Mayor to those impacted by Sunday night’s storms.

Mayor Taylor says the city will not stop it’s efforts to help victims until there lives are put back together.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Mayor Taylor gave thanks to the multiple city departments that acted so quickly after three tornadoes ripped through the northeast side.

She says she’s encouraged by the number of citizens from other parts of town showing up to help storm victims.

“The response, the work and the commitment from everyone is further proof that we are one San Antonio. Everyday we work as one. But when disaster strikes like it has here, we’re witnessing one San Antonio in action to it’s fullest extent.”

Mayor Taylor says she heard from many citizens whose homes and property were heavily damaged and mentioned who thankful they are to the city’s quick response.