TB Case Reported at S.A. Hospital

They investigate several cases of Tuberculosis every year but the latest one had the folks at Metro Health scrambling.

Dr. Vincent Nathan says they confirmed the case at North Central Baptist Hospital and immediately started work to track down anybody who was in contact with the infected person.

Dr. Nathan tells us the initial tests all came back negative but they will continue to monitor those people for several weeks, just to make sure.

Dr. Nathan reassures us the risk of transmission is considered pretty low.