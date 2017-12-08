TB Scare At El Paso School

A major health scare for students in western Texas where nearly 150 high school students may have been exposed to tuberculosis.

El Paso’s Department of Public Health is investigating the possible TB exposure at Hanks High School. A student came in close contact with someone who had an active case of TB, then went to school.

There’s now free testing available to those who may have been exposed.

The bacterial illness isn’t easily transmitted and requires extensive exposure to spread. It can be contracted by breathing in infected droplets from the cough or sneeze of a person with active TB. Symptoms include a persistent cough, coughing up blood, fever, night sweats and chronic weakness.