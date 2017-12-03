TCU Will Face Stanford in the Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma State celebrates it's win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Oklahoma State won 38-8. (AP Photo/Austin Gay)

by Elizabeth Ruiz

The last time the Horned Frogs were here, they played a game sports fans are still talking about, and now they’re hopping back to the Valero Alamo Bowl.

The Big 12 runner-up TCU will face Stanford University Dec. 28 at the Alamodome.

“TCU came two years ago in front of a capacity crowd and people are still talking about that amazing triple-overtime comeback,” said Rick Hill with the Alamo Bowl.

Stanford won eight of their final nine regular-season games, including upsets over Notre Dame and Washington.

“They have a 2-thousand yard rusher, Bryce Love, who should be the runner up for the Heisman,” said Hill.

Event organizers also are excited to show off improvements to the home of the Alamo Bowl.

“We’re going to showcase a renovated Alamodome with $60 million worth of improvements,” said Hill.

He expects an economic impact of $40 million dollars for San Antonio.