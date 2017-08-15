TEA Out With District, School Ratings

By Bill O’Neil

The numbers are in–and more than 95% of Texas school districts–and about 89% of individual schools across the Lone Star State–have met minimum education standards according to the Texas Education Agency.

Both categories reflect slight improvements over last year.

Here in the San Antonio area, all major districts met the minimum standard–though a number of schools were ranked as “needing improvement.”

Most of the schools needing improvement are found in the San Antonio Independent School District. The list there includes Highlands High School, Wheatley and Longfellow Middle Schools, and Hillcrest, Rodriguez and Ogden Elementary Schools among others.

The Judson Independent School District’s Woodlake Elementary School also ranked as needing improvement.

The agency has overhauled its ratings system in recent years. Critics say those changes have watered down the overall ratings.