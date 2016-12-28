What to Do With that Tech Gift You Can’t Figure Out?

It’s the latest and greatest piece of new technology to ever his a store shelf–and you just had to have it for Christmas.

Right now it’s sitting on your kitchen table–on top of its box, unused.

Before you give up–and box it up to bring it back to the store–and never speak of it again–the experts will tell you take a breath–and read those instructions over again.

“They try to write them (instructions) for the average person to understand” Geek Squad’s Adam Silkey told KTSA News, adding “Even if you don’t necessarily understand them, there’s (typically) lots of great, free tips online through the manufacturer’s web site.”

In fact, Silkey said you really should never get to the point of just tossing in the towel and giving up.

“There are always ways around that… maybe you just want to talk to a human being” Silkey said.