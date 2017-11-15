Tech Jobs Market Booming in TX

By Bill O’Neil

A new study suggests a booming jobs market for workers in Texas–who hold less than a bachelor’s degree.

“We define good jobs as starting at $35-thousand per year–and then good jobs in our analysis have median earnings of $55-thousand per year” said Neil Ridley at the Georgetown Center.

The report shows Texas is among the fastest-growing states when it comes to those jobs.

“Good jobs and skilled service industries in Texas have grown very rapidly, much faster than the national average–124%” Ridley said.

Those on the ground in the Lone Star State agree with the report’s assessment.

“Last week I was in front of 20 different employers, including companies like Chevron and Valero. They have huge numbers of employees in these technical fields that can retire today, and they don’t have qualified applicants waiting at their doors” said Michael Buttersworth with the Texas State College Technical System.

Read the full report here.