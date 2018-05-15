Teen struck and killed by a jeep in San Antonio’s southwest side
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
May 15, 2018 @ 10:41 AM

Police have identified a teen who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the southwest side.

Investigators say 17-year-old Brandon Garcia was standing on a concrete island on Medina Base Road at Loop 410, before he suddenly walked into the path of oncoming traffic Monday night.

The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee took evasive action, but was unable to avoid hitting the teen. Garcia was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at University Hospital.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver who stopped and called 9-1-1. Police say he was not intoxicated.

