Teens Accused of Vehicle Burglary, Shooting

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Two teens are behind bars after being arrested for breaking into a man’s work truck and shooting him.

Police say 22-year-old Edgar Gonzalez and his brother heard the truck alarm going off last night outside their apartment on Henderson Pass and when they went to investigate, they saw two men.

Gonzalez held 19-year-old Gerardo Santillen and 18-year-old Ares Aponte-Rodriguez at gunpoint, while his brother went back into the apartment to check on somebody. While his brother was inside, Gonzalez got into a scuffle with the suspects and was shot in the abdomen.

Police were told there had been several burglary vehicles at the complex at 17635 Henderson Pass.

They found Gonzalez and Santillen, who matched the description of the suspects. Both were arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery and bond is set at $75,000 each.