You Tell Me, Would You Take This Job, or Shove It?

I’m going to ask the question, not because I know the answer, but because I don’t.

How much of a right do you have to be comfortable at work?

By this, I don’t mean an ergonomically-pleasing chair, the ideal thermostat setting or decent coffee.

Item #1: A 53-year-old woman is suing her Houston-based biomed employer. She was fired, she says, after she complained about a business lunch held at a Hooters in Minneapolis. Her lawyer said she felt she had no choice over the venue, but was made to feel uncomfortable. He notes that she was earning a six-figure salary.

Item #2: Candice Wiggins is a standout college basketball star out of Stanford who prematurely retired (in her opinion) from the WNBA because it is, she estimates, 98% lesbian. She is heterosexual, and says life was hell in the league.

“The experience didn’t lend itself to my mental state…I didn’t like the culture inside the WNBA…it was toxic for me…my spirit was being broken”

She says lesbian players physically bullied her.

Both of these people had good, even enviable, jobs and incomes.

Both of them were subjected to conditions that we can all agree weren’t ideal.

How much sympathy do you have for each one? If any?

Did either, or both, of them have a “right” to more comfortable conditions?

Or should people just “deal with it”?

Please tell me what you think.