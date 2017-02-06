Temple Officer Fired for Mishandling Evidence

A Central Texas police officer has been fired after investigators say he failed to properly store some DNA-related items and other evidence… for years.

Temple Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said Officer Jayson Jordan had been violating procedures for about four years.

Jordan was transferred out of the investigations unit last year–his active files went to other detectives, which led to a review.

That investigation showed Jordan failed to properly recover, document and store items–including DNA evidence, a gun with ammunition, and drugs. Some of those items were found in a department gym locker, the trunk of Jordan’s police vehicle, and a temporary evidence locker.