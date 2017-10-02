Terror Expert: Las Vegas Shooting an Act of Terrorism

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. A gunman was found dead inside a hotel room. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Elizabeth Ruiz

It was an act of terrorism in Las Vegas.

There’s no doubt in the mind of St. Mary’s University Terrorism Law expert Jeffrey Addicott.

“To say that this is not a terror attack is ridiculous” Addicott told KTSA’s Jack Riccardi, describing terrorism as a tactic that is not tied to one single ideology, religion or position.

“This guy thought about what he was going to do, and then he did it” Addicott said of the actions taken by the shooter, who killed dozens of people and injured hundreds more before taking his own life inside the Mandalay Bay hotel room he used as a sniper’s perch.

Addicott is also convinced the shooter did leave some clues as to what he was planning.

“His accumulation of firearms is not necessarily a tip off, but you can listen to his words and listen to his actions… somebody knew what was going on with this fellow” Addicott said, adding the planning was obvious.

“With a concert outside of the hotel… those rooms are booked far in advance–so this guy was thinking about this for a very long time… stockpiling the weapons and getting the ammuion together” Addicott said.