Terroristic Threat Shuts Down Harper Schools

by Elizabeth Ruiz

11/28/17

Classes in the Harper Independent School District near Fredericksburg are scheduled to resume tomorrow after officials determined a terroristic threat against the high school was not credible.

The district implemented its emergency operations plan Monday evening after getting word about the threat.

The superintendent says Tuesday classes were canceled “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff.”

He says a thorough review and investigation found no credible threat and classes will resume Wednesday.

The district offered no details about the threat.

Harper is about 80 miles Northwest of San Antonio.