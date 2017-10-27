Test For Border Wall Scheduled

The prototypes for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall are now completed and up next, tests assessing their ability to withstand punishment.

Workers near San Diego where the prototypes were erected will test their mettle with sledgehammers, torches, pickaxes and battery-operated tools.

The tests may lead officials to conclude that elements of several designs should be merged to create effective walls.

That won’t start for at least another month because some concrete in wall prototypes still needs to dry.

Results of the testing will dictate future wall construction, which has not yet been funded by Congress.

