Tethering Rules Could Change for Dogs in S.A.

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

Changes could be coming for dog owners who tether their animals to keep them in their yards.

Animal Care Services is holding a series of public meetings throughout the summer to discuss a number of proposed changes–one of which would make illegal the use of a tether during overnight hours.

“Our officers are going out there and finding these big heavy chains attached to small dogs” ACS Director Heber Lefgren told KTSA News, adding “To have these big heavy chains wrapped around a dog’s neck… it’s inhumane, it’s unnecessary.. there’s better ways to be able to use appropriate tethering.”

Margaret Murphy was among those who showed for Wednesday’s public meeting to discuss the proposals–one of several such meetings that will be held through the summer.

“I strongly agree that we need more laws to protect the animals… definitely” Murphy told KTSA News.

Other proposed changes include reducing the number of roosters allowed on a property, allowing ACS officers to impound pets being sold illegally on roadsides or at flea markets, and stricter spay and neuter rules.

“We anticipate on bringing it (the proposed changes) to City Council in September” Lefgren said.