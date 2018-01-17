Texans Set Record for Electricity Demand

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Texans set a record for winter electricity demand today. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as ERCOT, says the new record was set between 7 and 8 Wednesday morning when Texans used 65,731 megawatts of power.

With that, comes a warning from CPS Energy about possible rolling blackouts.

“This is not a city issue. It’s a statewide issue,” said Albert Cantu.

The call for rolling blackouts would come from ERCOT.

“Once we reach a certain capacity statewide, the next step is to go into some sort of a power emergency, which we really want to avoid,” Cantu told KTSA News.

He’s urging us to conserve energy by unplugging small appliances and turning off the lights and TV when we’re not in the room.

“Any of your high energy-consuming appliances like washers and dryers, think about not using those until the temperatures go up this afternoon,” said Cantu.

He also recommends setting the thermostat between 68 and 70 degrees, or lower when you’re not at home.

“I think as temperatures go up, we’re going to be in a better situation,” said Cantu.

We’re expecting a milder weekend, but more cold weather is on the way.