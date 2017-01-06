Texans to Take on the Raiders in Playoff Action

It’s Wild card Weekend in the NFL and in the thick of it all, the Houston Texans.

They will play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday and while the silver and black had an impressive run this season, ESPN San Antonio’s Jason Minnix says it’s likely to be over for them this weekend.

“They’re on their third quarterback who hasn’t started a game all year rookie Connor Cook. I mean for Bill O’Brien, things couldn’t have worked out better for a coach who is on the hot seat.”

Minnix says that’s likely a win for the Texans but should they advance to the Divisional playoffs, they’ll head to Foxboro for a game with the Patriots. The Texans and Raiders square off Sunday at 3:30 in Houston.