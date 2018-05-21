Texas a top choice for retired military

With so many members of the armed services spending some time at one of the states military installations, it’s no surprise that many Veterans return to the Lone Star State once they retire.

Jill Gonzalez at Wallet hub says a recent survey of favorite states for Veterans to retire places Texas at number 10.

“It’s a very Vet friendly state. There’s so much access to the services Veterans will need once they are out of the military.”

Gonzalez says the survey also highlights that Texas is a tax friendly state and doesn’t tax military pensions.

But since the average age for military retirees is 45, they still need and want to work.

“Texas has a tremendous job market and retired Veterans are able to find jobs utilizing their skills there. It also ranks high in the number of businesses owned by Veterans.”

Also helping Texas is the low number of homeless Vets, the number of VA Health Facilities per Number of Veterans, affordable housing and the number of VA Benefits-Administration Facilities per Number of Veterans.

Florida comes in at number 1 on the military retirement survey followed by Virginia, New Hampshire, Alabama and South Carolina.

Oregon and Washington DC showed up at the very bottom of the list.