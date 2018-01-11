Texas AG Looking into Human Smuggling Case

by Elizabeth Ruiz

The Texas Attorney General is looking into complaints about how San Antonio Police Chief William McManus handled a human smuggling case last month in the city’s East Side.

The driver of a tractor trailer was arrested on state charges, but 12 people suspected of illegally entering the United States were questioned by police and released.

Mike Helle, President of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, told Fox News and Friends on the Fox News Channel that he and other members of his group were in Austin Wednesday afternoon.

“We met with the folks up there in the Lt. Governor’s office. We met with the governor’s office and their attorneys,” he told Fox News.

He says a letter has been sent to Chief McManus and other city officials, asking that they preserve all materials related to the Dec. 23 case.

He’s not allowed to touch any of the evidence that’s involved in this. They’re not allowed to destroy anything,” said Helle.

He said that includes “every single piece of evidence that is involved in this incident so that they have the ability to come down here and begin an investigation.”

He reiterated his call for the chief to be placed on administrative leave during the probe. Helle wants the chief “removed from the police department completely and put in plain clothes while this investigation takes place.”