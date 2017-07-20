Texas Association of Business to Spend Big Bucks on “Bathroom Bill” Fight

By Bill O’Neil

The Texas Association of Business will put its money where its mouth is.

The group said it will spend at least $1-million on a campaign to fight against the proposed “Bathroom Bill,” which is part of the current special session of the Texas Legislature.

“Today the Texas Association of Business is announcing a seven-figure media buy in opposition to the unnecessary bathroom bill.” Said Texas Association of Business CEO Jeff Moseley.

“For more than 95 years, TAB has been on the front lines of every issue that impacts Texas businesses; and today we represent more than 2,000,000 employees and $8 Billion in business. What affects business in Texas affects all Texans: it affects our schools, our roads, our state budget, and our quality of life. When businesses succeed, Texas communities and families succeed. The bathroom bill distracts from the real challenges we face and would result in terrible economic consequences—on talent, on tourism, on investment, on growth, and on small businesses” Moseley added.

Critics of the bill have warned its passage will likely cause economic harm to the State, and make it much tougher for Texas businesses to recruit talent, especially in cutting edge technology fields.

Details of the Association’s campaign will be revealed next week.