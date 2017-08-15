Texas A&M Cancels “White Lives Matter” Rally

The “white lives matter” rally scheduled next month at Texas A&M University is off.

University officials have canceled the event “because of concerns about the safety of its students, faculty, staff and the public.”

Former A&M student Preston Wigington, who says he was inspired by the “Unite the Right” rally last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, was organizing the event on September 11.

The university issued a statement Monday evening saying,” Linking the tragedy of Charlottesville with the Texas A&M event creates a major security risk on our campus.”

It added that the daylong event on Rudder Plaza would “provide disruption to our class schedules and to student, faculty and staff movement (both bus system and pedestrian).”