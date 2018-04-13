Texas Cavaliers “Barge In” for Fiesta River Parade

You know Fiesta’s right around the corner when the Texas Cavaliers “barge in.” That’s a pre-Fiesta event that’s quite a spectacle on the River Walk.

First of all, part of Nueva Street has to be blocked off as volunteers lower 32 barges into the San Antonio River. It takes a 25-ton crane and a lot of manpower to get the barges off of 7 flatbed trucks and lowered to the River Walk level.

Each of the 3,000 pound barges will remain at the San Antonio Marina where they’ll be decorated for the Texas Cavaliers Fiesta River Parade Monday, April 23.

The theme is Magnificent Missions and the Grand Marshal is Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Proceeds from paid seating for the parade will benefit various children’s charities supported by the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation.

(Photos by Javier Fernandez)