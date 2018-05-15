Texas city of Arlington out of bid for Amazon HQ2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The city of Arlington has released details of its incentive package for Amazon after announcing it’s “no longer moving forward” in the selection process for the company’s second headquarters.

Arlington, which made the announcement Tuesday, was part of the Dallas-Fort Worth region’s proposal. Arlington says it “remains very supportive” of the region’s ongoing effort to land the headquarters.

City spokeswoman Susan Schrock said Arlington realized it was “no longer a focus” in the selection process.

The city proposed the 200-plus-acre Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers baseball team, as the potential site. The team will move into a new stadium in 2020.

Arlington offered incentives valued at a projected $921 million that included a 10-year property tax abatement.