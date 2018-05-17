Texas city ranks among best to start a career

Have a college graduate looking for a city to start a career? Texas isn’t a bad place to start.
Austin ranked sixth of the 182 analyzed by WalletHub for cities best suited to start a career, the highest ranking among Texas cities.
Irving and San Antonio were 25th and 27th respectively.
WalletHub said it used 27 metrics to determine its rankings, ranging from availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary.
Texas did well on the starting salary front. Houston, Austin and Fort Worth were all also noted for having some of the top monthly average starting salaries when adjusted for cost of living. Honolulu; Santa Rosa, CA.; Rancho Cucamonga, CA.; and Missoula, MT all performed poorly.
Overall, Salt Lake City was rated the best city, followed by Orlando, Atlanta, Charleston and Tempe.
The worst cities were Santa Clarita, CA; Shreveport, LA; Oxnard, CA; Hialeah, FL; and Newark, NJ.
TEXAS CITY RANKINGS
6. Austin
25. Irving
27. San Antonio
39. Dallas
41. Fort Worth
45. Plano
62. Grand Prairie
63. Amarillo
70. Houston
78. Arlington
82. Lubbock
96. Corpus Christi
106. Garland
107. El Paso
118. Laredo
151. Brownsville