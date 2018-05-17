Texas city ranks among best to start a career

Have a college graduate looking for a city to start a career? Texas isn’t a bad place to start.

Austin ranked sixth of the 182 analyzed by WalletHub for cities best suited to start a career, the highest ranking among Texas cities.

Irving and San Antonio were 25th and 27th respectively.

WalletHub said it used 27 metrics to determine its rankings, ranging from availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary.

Texas did well on the starting salary front. Houston, Austin and Fort Worth were all also noted for having some of the top monthly average starting salaries when adjusted for cost of living. Honolulu; Santa Rosa, CA.; Rancho Cucamonga, CA.; and Missoula, MT all performed poorly.

Overall, Salt Lake City was rated the best city, followed by Orlando, Atlanta, Charleston and Tempe.

The worst cities were Santa Clarita, CA; Shreveport, LA; Oxnard, CA; Hialeah, FL; and Newark, NJ.

TEXAS CITY RANKINGS

6. Austin

25. Irving

27. San Antonio

39. Dallas

41. Fort Worth

45. Plano

62. Grand Prairie

63. Amarillo

70. Houston

78. Arlington

82. Lubbock

96. Corpus Christi

106. Garland

107. El Paso

118. Laredo

151. Brownsville