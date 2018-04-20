Texas City refinery explosion
By Don Morgan
|
Apr 20, 2018 @ 5:28 AM

An explosion and fire struck a refinery in Texas City, home to the biggest concentration of petrochemical plants in the country.

Flames flared about 100 feet into the air and a column of black smoke towered over Galveston Bay.

Valero officials reported that all of its personnel were accounted for with no injuries among them.

There were no effects to the general public outside the plant, beyond advising motorists to avoid the area.

No cause has been reported for the fire, but it was unclear if it would affect the plant’s output.

RELATED CONTENT

Murder suspect caught in Texas TXDOT waives late fees Civilian ride-along lassos miniature horse during chase TxDOT waives $1.3 billion in toll fines and fees Poll: Texans support gun control measures, legal marijuana and illegal immigrants Relative of victim killed by woman on alleged crime spree ‘afraid’ she’ll kill again
Comments