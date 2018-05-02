Texas companies rank among the best to work for in nation

Dozens of Texas places of work made it onto Forbes’ list of best employers in America.

Among large companies, 33 Texas employers made the cut of the 500 ranked — including four in the San Antonio area.

The state’s highest ranked employer is San Antonio’s own USAA, ranking 11th on the list. Other top San Antonio-based large employers were H-E-B (53rd), Northside ISD (144th), and North East ISD (171st).

Michelin was named the top large employer in the country, according to the Forbes Magazine rankings. Large employers are those with at least 5,000 employees.

Among medium sized businesses — which have 1,000 to 4,999 employees — 31 Texas employers made the top 500 ranked.

Topping the list in Texas was Noble Energy based in Houston, ranking 19th overall. Second was San Antonio’s Rackspace in 38th overall.

Other San Antonio companies making the cut were Frost Bank (158th) and Southwest Research Institute (321st).

Penguin Random House was the top ranked midsize employer, according to Forbes Magazine.

TOP TEXAS LARGE EMPLOYERS

11. USAA (San Antonio)

13. Southwest Airlines (Dallas)

27. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

40. University of North Texas (Denton)

53. H-E-B Grocery Stores (San Antonio)

56. Keller Williams Realty (Austin)

60. Energy Transfer (Dallas)

84. Neiman Marcus Group (Dallas)

86. Fort Bend ISD (Sugar Land)

96. Kimberly-Clark (Dallas)

107. Total (Houston)

122. Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

144. Northside ISD (San Antonio)

162. Whole Foods Market (Austin)

171. North East ISD (San Antonio)

175. Plano ISD (Plano)

196. BNSF Railway (Fort Worth)

198. Texas Instruments (Dallas)

207. Toyota USA (Plano)

214. Tuesday Morning (Dallas)

218. Sysco (Houston)

309. Builders FirstSource (Dallas)

316. ConocoPhillips (Houston)

361. Jason’s Deli (Beaumont)

375. Flowserve (Irving)

387. CenterPoint Energy (Houston)

411. NTT Data (Plano)

426. Topgolf (Dallas)

427. Chuy’s (Austin)

442. Mark Kay (Addison)

450. McLane Company (Temple)

467. Academy Sports + Outdoors (Katy)

485. Dr Pepper Snapple Group (Plano)

TOP TEXAS MIDSIZE EMPLOYERS

19. Noble Energy (Houston)

38. Rackspace Hosting (San Antonio)

53. Indeed (Austin)

85. HomeAway (Austin)

105. CHI St Luke’s Health (Houston)

119. Balfour Beatty (Dallas)

133. Half Price Books (Dallas)

152. ACTIVE Network (Dallas)

154. MoneyGram International (Dallas)

158. Frost Bank (San Antonio)

161. S&B Engineers and Constructors (Houston)

199. Chevron Phillips Chemical (The Woodlands)

222. University of Texas, Arlington (Arlington)

225. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)

228. Overhead Door (Lewisville)

230. TDIndustries (Dallas)

234. National Instruments (Austin)

241. BMC Software (Houston)

247. Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (Austin)

256. Crown Castle (Houston)

265. TTI (Fort Worth)

274. Tarrant County (Fort Worth)

279. Pioneer Natural Resources (Irving)

309. Austin Energy (Austin)

317. Freeman (Dallas)

321. Southwest Research Institute (San Antonio)

331. Anadarko (The Woodlands)

363. Tyler Technologies (Plano)

421. Anderson Merchandisers (Plano)

433. BPL Plasma (Austin)

464. Gulf States Toyota (Houston)