Texas Dem. gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez pays late property taxes

FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Texas hasn't elected a Democrat governor in 28 years but has never seen a candidate like Valdez: a trailblazing Hispanic female sheriff who is gay and grew up picking crops as the daughter of a Mexican migrant farmhand. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez has repaid her back property taxes.

The Dallas Morning News reports the campaign and online records say the former Dallas County sheriff has made final 2017 tax payments on properties she owns in Dallas and Ellis counties.

Valdez had to have the bills paid by July to avoid having her account be turned over to a collection agency.

Her opponent, Gov. Greg Abbott, derided her for not staying current on her taxes.

Valdez blames Abbott and Republicans for putting her in her situation, though did not elaborate on what she meant.

The paper says she owed more than $12,000 on the taxes, which were due January 31. However, since the deadline she loaned her political campaign $25,000.