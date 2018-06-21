Texas Democrats decry Gov. Abbott’s plea to resolve immigration debate

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Congressional Democrats aren’t happy with the letter they got from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The letter, dated for Tuesday, mentioned the tragedy that has continued to occur on the U.S.-Mexican border with human trafficking, sexual assault and the latest images of children being separated from their families.

Abbott wrote, in part, that this must end and only Congress can act to end it:

“As you know, the U.S. Constitution specifically tasks Congress with responsibility over immigration laws,” the governor wrote. “That task as been dodged and politicized for so long the country is now at a breaking point. The victims include, obviously, the children now on the Texas border. The victims also include all American citizens who have had to grapple for decades with the consequences of a dysfunctional immigration system. “As I write this letter, I see that all Republican Senators in the U.S. Senate have announced their agreement to address the plight of children on our border. Additionally, multiple strategies already have been proposed that can solve that problem and mend the broken immigration system. Those actions are a start. But, as you know, it takes more than words to end this. It takes votes. “Texans are not fooled by the partisan divide on this issue. They know that even if all Republicans agree, a bill fixing the problem will not pass without Democrat support in the Senate. “Texas, and Americans, need our delegation, both Republicans and Democrats, to lead Congress in ending the rhetoric and ensuring results. Time spent talking to microphones is time lost talking to members about solutions. You sought your office to do big things. This is your moment. Seize it.”

The Democrats didn’t like the letter.

Ten Congressional Democrats sent a joint response back to the governor Thursday:

“Although it is refreshing to hear from you after so many months of silence from your office on issues critical to our state and our nation, including NAFTA, the border wall, the separation of children and families, and the constant verbal assault on immigrants and refugees from the White House, we take great issue with the tone and content of the letter,” the Democrats started their response, after acknowledging they received the governor’s note.

“It is disappointing to see our governor make the reckless and baseless assertion that is our Texas Democratic Caucus who is refusing to take action on these issues or participate in crafting practical solutions,” the letter continued. “A basic Google search will reveal precisely which caucus is working to address challenges related to our Southern border and which caucus is stonewalling any honest effort to do the same.

“The reality is that each member of our caucus is vocal and active on issues related to immigration along the border. Each of us has agreed to work with the Majority to modernize NAFTA, stop the construction of a border wall, keep families together, treat immigrants and refugees with respect, and pass comprehensive immigration reform.”

The Democrats say they are waiting on the Republicans to catch up with them.

The members of Congress signed onto the letter stated that they wanted to be included in the recent talks regarding the border, but had been excluded by the president.

They took shots at the “compromise” immigration plan presented by Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, which they called only a compromise among Republicans.

The Democrats argue the bipartisan bills proposed have all been stalled by the Republicans.

“As someone who has spent more than $1 billion in an effort to improve border security with very little positive results to show for it, we know that you understand how complex this issue is and the importance of working together to realize real results,” the caucus wrote.

“In the spirit of setting aside partisanship and focusing on getting the job done for the taxpayers we all represent, perhaps in the future you should make an honest assessment about who is doing what and address your concerns to them regardless of their party.

“Our caucus looks forward to working with you and your party on these very important issues,” the letter concludes.

The letter was signed by 10 Democrats: Henry Cuellar, Vicente Gonzalez, Al Green, Beto O’Rourke, Sheila Jackson Lee, Joaquin Castro, Gene Green, Eddie Bernice Johnson, Marc Veasey and Filemon Vela.