Texas DPS Offers Halloween Safety Tips

By Pilar Arias

There are ways to make sure you have a safe Halloween whether you’re hitting the streets on foot or behind the wheel.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Jason Reyes says parents can check the Texas Public Sex Offender registry to avoid potentially dangerous homes by clicking here. DPS also has a free mobile app available in the Google Play Store and App Store.

“Look both ways before crossing roadways, always walk and don’t run, cross roadways at intersections and crosswalks,” Reyes said.

San Antonio is expecting rain Halloween night. Reyes suggested drivers don’t drink and drive, avoid distractions such as cell phones and slow down.