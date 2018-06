The driver in last year’s deadly South Texas church bus crash is pleading no contest.

Jack Young entered the plea today and is leaving his punishment up to a Uvalde County judge.

He was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the collision that left 13 First Baptist New Braunfels members dead.

Young was driving a pickup that slammed into the bus after crossing the center line of a highway. He could get anywhere between two and 270 years behind bars.