Texas farmers jarred by state regulations

In this Jan. 23, 2017, photo, spinach grows inside a high tunnel at Screamin' Ridge Farm in Montpelier, Vt. Demand driven by the farm-to-table movement knows no seasons, so farmers in colder areas of the country increasingly use such structures to meet wintertime demand for local produce. The federal government helped spur growth in winter farming by providing financial and technical assistance to farmers to install the type of greenhouse to extend the growing season. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

A Texas couple claims in a lawsuit that burdensome state regulations have put them in a pickle because they’re prevented from supplementing their income by selling more of their produce at farmers’ markets.

Jim and Anita McHaney say in their lawsuit filed Thursday against the Texas Department of State Health Services that the so-called cottage foods law only permits them to sell one pickled item: cucumbers.

The law governs the sale of produce, pies and other goods at places like markets and fairs.

The McHaneys say “value-added products” like pickled beets or carrots generate more revenue and are important to help sustain their farm near Hearne, in Robertson County.

A spokesman for State Health Services says the agency “used the most common and generally understood definition of pickles” when formulating rules in 2013.