Take a trip around the world at the Texas Folklife Festival
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Jun 8, 2018 @ 12:49 PM

You can take a trip around the world this weekend at the Texas Folklife Festival featuring a variety of ethnic food, music, dance and arts and crafts.

 

You can enjoy watching the Lebanese Folk Dancers and the Ballet Folklorico Festival, the Italian Tarentella Dancers of Galveston, the Mazurka Polish Dancers and so much more. The three-day event at the Institute of Texan Cultures also includes everything from German bands to bluegrass and conjunto music.

 

 

Hours are 5 pm to 11 pm Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 pm Saturday, and noon to 7 pm Sunday. Via Park and Ride service will be available Saturday only. Tickets at the gate are $15 for adults (13 and over), $5 for children ages 6-12, and there’s no charge for children 5 and under. You can get discount tickets online at www.texasfolklifefestival.org

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Family severely affected in Sutherland Springs church shooting sue federal government FACT CHECK: New Braunfels disposable containers ban for river floaters Alamo Master Plan includes street closures, building demolitions Confused Texan cheers for wrong kid at graduation Take Two: South San Antonio ISD to vote again on tax hike XFL considering 30 markets for new teams, San Antonio is among them
Comments