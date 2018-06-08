Take a trip around the world at the Texas Folklife Festival

You can take a trip around the world this weekend at the Texas Folklife Festival featuring a variety of ethnic food, music, dance and arts and crafts.

You can enjoy watching the Lebanese Folk Dancers and the Ballet Folklorico Festival, the Italian Tarentella Dancers of Galveston, the Mazurka Polish Dancers and so much more. The three-day event at the Institute of Texan Cultures also includes everything from German bands to bluegrass and conjunto music.

Hours are 5 pm to 11 pm Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 pm Saturday, and noon to 7 pm Sunday. Via Park and Ride service will be available Saturday only. Tickets at the gate are $15 for adults (13 and over), $5 for children ages 6-12, and there’s no charge for children 5 and under. You can get discount tickets online at www.texasfolklifefestival.org