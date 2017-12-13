Texas A.G. Paxton calls California DACA suit a ‘fishing expedition’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a friend of the court briefing to the Supreme Court — supporting the White House’s cancellation of DACA

California is suing the feds — seeking to reinstate the policy.

DACA deferred deportation actions on those who came to U.S. illegally as children.

California wants documents from Texas for its case against the federal government for its decision to end that action.

“Texans deeply support fishing. We do not support fishing expeditions in lawsuits. California’s insinuation of some nefarious, hidden rationale for winding down DACA is baseless, as is its request for discovery,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Texas has argued for years that the federal Executive Branch lacks the power to unilaterally grant unlawfully-present aliens lawful presence and work authorization as DACA did.”