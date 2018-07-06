Texas gas stations accused of price gouging
By Don Morgan
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 4:47 AM

Four dozen Texas gasoline stations accused of Hurricane Harvey-related price gouging have agreed to issue refunds to purchasers.

The nearly $167,000 settlement comes after an investigation that found some stations charged as much as $8.99 per gallon.

Harvey made landfall in South Texas last Aug. 25. Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster as Harvey approached, activating a provision of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act that makes price gouging illegal.

The Attorney Generals office received thousands of complaints about overpriced fuel. All 48 stations that settled charged $3.99 or higher per gallon of gasoline or diesel.

Paxton says most violations were by stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area but a couple of San Antonio gas stations are being accused as well.

Consumers need to fill out claim forms to seek refunds.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Texas woman sells son to settle drug debt Texas: Most lenient state for speeders in the nation Racing car loses control, strikes 3 Texas police motorcycles Dallas police: Woman shoots man trying to take SUV with kids Bank restores stolen funds to 112-year-old Texas man Texas retail gasoline prices hold steady at $2.65 per gallon
Comments