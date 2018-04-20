Texas girl dresses up as Whataburger worker for school career day

Some kids go to Career Day wanting to be a firefighter, lawyer or even a banker.

“My daughter, she chose to dress up as a Whataburger employee,” Jessica Quintanilla told KTSA.

Her daughter, Krysta, is a student at Palito Blanco Elementary School in Ben Bolt and Quintanilla, who works as a teacher, wasn’t so sure about it at first.

“But, then we were like ‘You are seven years old. Why not want to work at somewhere you love?'”

Krysta’s parents worked to put together the uniform with all of the important pieces, like a tray and ketchup tubs.

“Her babysitter — her role model — attends high school, plays sports and works at Whataburger,” Quintanilla stated.

The babysitter helped put the uniform together for Krysta. Quintanilla said everyone at school loved the costume and everyone there was supportive.

The family posted photos of Krysta online, which was greeted with a some mild backlash. Some questioned why Quintanilla wasn’t pushing her daughter to be something more prestigious, like a doctor or a lawyer.

“It’s a seven-year-old kid,” the mother stated. “Our thing is we want to be open-minded. We don’t want to push her into something.”

Quintanilla said the family posted the photos on Facebook because it was a special moment her Krysta.

“She’s real quiet,” Quintanilla explained. “And for her to actually dress up and want to participate in an activity, we were surprised by it.”

Being an educator, she said there is one lesson she wants her daughter to take away from this experience.

“Every job is an honest job.”

She just asks that whatever her daughter does decide to do, to strive to be the very best at it.

“Next year, if she wants to be a zoo keeper or anything else in this world we will support her and find her the perfect outfit,” Quintanilla wrote on Facebook. “You can be anything you want to be, baby!”