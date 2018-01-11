Texas guard Andrew Jones diagnosed with leukemia

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(AUSTIN, Texas) — University of Texas basketball player Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia, his family announced Wednesday.

Jones, a sophomore guard, had been the Longhorns’ second-leading scorer at 13.5 points per game. He had missed a few games in December with a wrist injury, and had been limited in two games since returning. Jones also missed the team’s game on Saturday with an unidentified illness.

According to his family, Jones “has begun treatments, and we hope everyone will keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

In a statements released through the team, head coach Shaka Smart and Athletic Director Chris Del Conte offered kind words for Jones.

“Speaking for our entire team and staff, we love Andrew and will do everything we can to support his family and help him get back to health,” Smart said.

Del Conte called the guard “a fighter with a strong family.”

Jones was a McDonald’s All-American in high school at MacArthur High School in Texas. He averaged 11.4 points per game for the Longhorns last year.

