Texas Jobless Rate Drops

The state jobless rate is currently at a level not seen in four decades.

The Texas Workforce Commission is reporting the monthly unemployment rate for November slipped to 3.8 percent.

That’s down from October’s 3.9 percent.

A sure sign that the Texas economy is doing well is in the number of jobs added in November.

Nine of the eleven major industries showed increased growth and added more than 54,000 seasonally adjusted non-farm jobs.

Amarillo and Midland had the lowest unemployment rates in Texas last month at 2.6 percent. The Beaumont-Port Arthur area had the state’s highest jobless rate during November at 6.5 percent. Here in San Antonio, the unemployment rate came in at 3 percent.