Texas man arrested, accused of threatening to burn down TV station and ‘skull f—‘ staffer

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Jason Bewley is on his way back to Texas to face federal charges for threatening a Bryan television station.

The Bryan man was arrested last week in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

Bewley had been indicted on two federal threatening charges in April, though that indictment had been sealed until recently. It took law enforcement about three months to find him.

According to the indictment obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Bewley sent an email to KBTX-TV general manager Mike Wright in May 2017 stating, “It’s too bad you’re a dead man walking… I will split your skull open Mike wright [sic] KBTX.”

Bewley is also accused of calling the television station a month later, telling another staffer, in part, according the indictment, “I’ll come down there and rip your eyes out and skull f–k you,” and “I’ll burn the f–king building to the ground.”

It’s not clear what issue Bewley has with the station, but he has a history of causing trouble there.

KBTX reported in 2008 Bewley was accused of throwing a cinder block through a window at the station and harassed several staffers in a parking lot.

That same week, he caused trouble at the town’s newspaper, the Bryan Eagle.

Court records show Bewley was sentenced to four years in prison plus 100 hours of community service in 2010 for the earlier crimes and was released after two years served.

Bewley is on his way back to Texas and is expected to be in a federal courtroom Friday.