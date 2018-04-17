Texas man caught stuffing meat into pants, exposes his own
By Dennis Foley
Apr 17, 2018 @ 3:40 PM

A Texas man is in trouble for what he was trying to do with meat inside a grocery store.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports store workers spotted 40-year-old Issac Milton trying to steal packages of hamburger meat and steak by putting them down his pants.

A manager asked him to hand over the meat.

Instead, court documents say Milton pulled down his pants — exposing his nether regions to people in the store.

In the crowd was his 11-year-old daughter, who reportedly told her father, “Daddy, you’re nasty. Pull up your pants.”

An off-duty Mart police officer was also in the store with his own 9-year-old daughter and wife; they each witnessed the R-rated spectacle.

Milton is facing felony indecent exposure and theft charges.

