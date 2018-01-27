CONROE, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area man has been convicted of several charges resulting from a 2016 police chase in which an officer and an 11-year-old boy were killed when their vehicles collided.
The Courier of Montgomery County reports 30-year-old Garrett William Nee of Kingwood was convicted Friday of evading arrest causing serious bodily injury and other counts.
Patton Village police Sgt. Stacey Baumgartner found Nee at a gas station in June 2016 while responding to a call of a person exposing himself to passers-by.
Nee fled in his vehicle and Baumgartner pursued. The 39-year-old sergeant was entering an intersection when his vehicle collided with another carrying Adan Hilario Jr. and his family.
Baumgartner died at a hospital and Adan died at the scene.
The punishment phase of the trial is scheduled to begin Monday.
Texas man convicted for role in police chase that killed 2
CONROE, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area man has been convicted of several charges resulting from a 2016 police chase in which an officer and an 11-year-old boy were killed when their vehicles collided.