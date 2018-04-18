Texas man gets death sentence for slaying of 5-year-old

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A West Texas jury has sentenced a man to death for the 2014 slaying of his then-girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter, who died after her throat was slit.

The Tom Green County jury in San Angelo, Texas, deliberated about 10 hours before sentencing 27-year-old Isidro Miguel Delacruz. The same jury had found Delacruz guilty March 29 of capital murder in the death of Naiya Villegas.

According to testimony, the girl was killed after Delacruz went to his girlfriend’s home in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2014. Tanya Bermea testified that she’d been afraid he would come over, so she tried to barricade the residence.

She testified that when he broke in through a window, she ran from the house but left her daughter sleeping believing Delacruz wouldn’t hurt her.