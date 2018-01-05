Texas man indicted for buying child porn videos from Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A Texas man is facing charges for allegedly buying videos an Arizona woman made of her molesting two young children.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Friday that a grand jury has indicted Robert Canales on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of molestation of a child and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

He was released on $150,000 bond.

According to the indictment, the 31-year-old communicated with Keri Harwood, of New River, between last May and August about buying the videos, which were emailed to him.

Authorities arrested Canales at his parents’ Sugar Land home and extradited him last month.

His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

It was not immediately known if Canales had an attorney.

The 28-year-old Harwood is facing similar charges.