Texas’ Own Meat Loaf Turns 70

FILE - In this June 12, 2007, file photo, Rock star Meat Loaf appears on stage during the first concert of his tour through Germany in Hamburg, northern Germany. Meat Loaf made headlines when he collapsed on tour, something which surprised him more than the actual fall. That was June 2016 and the international interest still astounds him. In an interview with The Associated Press, Meat Loaf talked about the legacy of the “Bat” albums and what would happen if he did die on stage. (AP Photo/Kai-Uwe Knoth, File)

By Don Morgan

A Dallas native who grew up to become one of the most successful acts in rock and roll celebrates a birthday today.

He was born Marvin Lee Aday but in the 1970’s, the world got to know him as Meat Loaf, a name given to him by his High School Football Coach.

Meat Loaf got into musical theater and toured in a production of Hair. In 1975 he brought his theater experience to the big screen, making an memorable appearance in the Rocky Horror Picture Show as Eddy, the biker who ends up as dinner for Dr. Frank N Furter and guests.

From their he entered the recording studio with some rock and roll heavyweights including Todd Rundgren and members of the E Street Band to produce an album of songs written by Jim Steinman. Bat Out Of Hell became a classic and since it’s release in 1977 it has sold 40 million copies worldwide.

However, following up his masterpiece wasn’t easy and Meat Loaf spent years playing small venues and trying to recapture his earlier success.

The 80’s weren’t easy for the larger than life performer but in 1994, lighting struck again. A powerful ballad with a striking video brought Meat Loaf his first and so far only number 1 single. The song was I would Do Anything For Love and the album titles Bat Out Of Hell 2 topped the Billboard album charts.

He went on to record more albums and appear in several more films and TV shows and still hits the road. Performing the hits that made him famous to fans all over the world.

Meat Loaf returned to his home state a few years back when he bought a home in Austin. Today, he’s celebrating birthday number 70.